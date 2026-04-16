Protesters gather as ICE agents stake out Hammond home for over 13 hours

HAMMOND — Protesters gathered outside a Hammond home where ICE followed two men after a traffic stop on Wednesday night. WBRZ was the only news station there.

ICE agents took the two men into custody after waiting more than 13 hours outside a home on Thompson Road.

Dozens of demonstrators lined the street, chanting and whistling as officers and ICE agents stood outside the home.

"We're just here, holding people accountable," said protester Callie Hines.

Many live-streamed the activity so the public could watch in real time.

"The community has really come together," Hines said. "Nobody's asking for anything except transparency."

By 9 p.m., officers entered the home and took two men into custody.

Stephen Holliday, an immigration attorney, said ICE agents were likely waiting for a judicial warrant.

"It sounds like maybe there was a civil violation and somebody had stayed longer than they were supposed to," Holliday said.

Holliday said ICE agents have pushed legal limits over the past year and are committed to stricter enforcement under the current administration. "You know, for 50 past years, a lot of these rules weren't really enforced the way they are now," he said. "So it's changing."

No one was hurt. Protesters said their voices came through loud and clear.

WBRZ reached out to Hammond police for comment and is still waiting to hear back.