63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prosecutors offer deal to pastor who defied COVID restrictions

4 hours 23 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, March 01 2021 Mar 1, 2021 March 01, 2021 11:48 AM March 01, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pastor who was arrested after he repeatedly refused to abide by COVID-19 safety restrictions in the early days of the pandemic was offered a deal that would put an end to his protracted legal battle.

On Monday, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed that his office offered pastor Tony Spell a deal that would drop all but one of the charges against him. The deal would also mandate that Spell pleaded no contest to that remaining charge. 

Spell was booked last year on six charges after he continually held large gatherings at Life Tabernacle Church. 

It's unclear at this time whether Spell intends to take the offer. 

Last year, a judge in East Baton Rouge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Spell against state and local officials over the restrictions. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days