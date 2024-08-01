Proposed Cole contract goes to EBR school leaders Thursday; how will council replacement be picked?

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members Thursday will consider paying its new superintendent a base salary of $285,000 — a figure 12 percent higher than the amount paid to his predecessor.

The board last week voted unanimously to hire Metro Council member LaMont Cole as the 41,000-student district's new leader. Cole has given up his council re-election bid but has not yet resigned his current seat on the panel. Council officials believe that will occur after he reaches a deal with the school board.

Cole's proposed base pay exceeds that given to Sito Narcisse throughout his tenure. The board considered raising Narcisse's salary from $255,000 to $310,000 last winter, but instead voted not to renew his contract. Current deputy superintendent Adam Smith filled in between Narcisse's and Cole's tenures.

The board is scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday.

If Cole steps down from the Metro Council as expected, there will not be a special election to select a replacement because his term is due to expire at the end of the year. Council administrator Ashley Beck said council will instead name a replacement.