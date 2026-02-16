Latest Weather Blog
Proposed bill would toughen penalties for threats to Louisiana schools
BATON ROUGE - A prefiled bill for the upcoming legislative session proposes tougher penalties for people who make threats toward schools.
House Bill 137, authored by State Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, increases punishments for terrorizing and menacing charges.
Currently, anyone convicted of terrorizing would be fined $15,000 or face a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Johnson proposes that the prison time for terrorizing be upped to anywhere from two to 15 years, served without the benefit of probation or parole.
The bill also proposed that a menacing sentence be raised to a $1,000 fine or a term of two to five years in prison.
In Johnson's bill, parents could also face penalties.
Trending News
HB137 says an offender's parents would face a $5,000 fine for the first conviction and up to a $10,000 fine if it happens again.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We came out good,' residents reflect on Saturday's tornadoes
-
Baton Rouge Police investigating multiple weekend shootings
-
Erwinville Mardi Gras organizers stress family-friendly focus after recent parade controversies
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
Audit: LSU's financial situation improves by $332 million despite decrease in tuition...
Sports Video
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale