Proposed bill would toughen penalties for threats to Louisiana schools

2 hours 2 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, February 16 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A prefiled bill for the upcoming legislative session proposes tougher penalties for people who make threats toward schools. 

House Bill 137, authored by State Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, increases punishments for terrorizing and menacing charges. 

Currently, anyone convicted of terrorizing would be fined $15,000 or face a maximum of 15 years in prison. 

Johnson proposes that the prison time for terrorizing be upped to anywhere from two to 15 years, served without the benefit of probation or parole. 

The bill also proposed that a menacing sentence be raised to a $1,000 fine or a term of two to five years in prison. 

In Johnson's bill, parents could also face penalties. 

HB137 says an offender's parents would face a $5,000 fine for the first conviction and up to a $10,000 fine if it happens again. 

