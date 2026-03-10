Proposed bill would rename bridge to honor 19-year-old killed in 2023 crash

GREENWELL SPRINGS — A bill aiming to rename a local bridge after a 19-year-old killed in a 2023 crash was approved by a committee of lawmakers on Tuesday.

House Bill 354, presented by state Rep. Lauren Ventrella, R-Greenwell Springs, would rename the Magnolia Bridge along La. 64 to the "Caleb Easterling Memorial Bridge."

Easterling was killed in 2023 when a Baton Rouge man crashed his pickup truck head-on into Easterling's car as they crossed the bridge.

The Magnolia Bridge crosses over the Amite River along La. Highway 64.