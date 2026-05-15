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Dozens of malnourished dogs rescued from Greensburg home brought to rehabilitation shelter in Tennessee
GREENSBURG — Dozens of dogs who were rescued from a Greensburg home where they were being neglected and abused are being brought to a rehabilitation shelter in Tennessee.
The relocation of the dogs found in Greensburg by the Animal Rescue Corps began Monday when they brought the dogs to Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, Louisiana, where they were being cared for by inmates as part of the Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adoption Center program.
From there, the dogs were brought to a shelter at the ARC Rescue Center outside of Nashville, where they will continue to recover from being malnourished and living in poor conditions.
In April, 27 malnourished and mistreated dogs were found in a home in St. Helena Parish. After an investigation, Candace Hollins was charged with 27 counts of cruelty to animals in connection with the abuse of animals. Her husband, Charles Hollins, is still wanted in connection with the abuse.
“These dogs have already been through tremendous hardship, but now their recovery can begin,” ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. “Our team is committed to giving each of these animals the medical care, nourishment and compassion they deserve while helping them move toward a safe and stable future.”
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Once the dogs arrive at the ARC Rescue Center, each animal will receive comprehensive veterinary evaluations and individualized treatment plans as needed.
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