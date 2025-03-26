78°
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after killing teenager while driving under the influence

1 hour 7 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, March 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LIVINGSTON — A man who killed a teenager while driving under the influence in 2023 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Before a Livingston Parish judge on Tuesday, 50-year-old William Cokes pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide of 19-year-old Caleb Easterling. According to court documents, Cokes also faced first-degree vehicular negligent injury charges that were dismissed.

Cokes will serve three years of his sentence without benefit of probation or suspension of sentance, a court official said. The court also recommended Cokes for a substance use disorder treatment screening.

Easterling died after a pick-up truck driven by Cokes crossed lanes and struck the 19-year-old's car head-on while crossing Magnolia Bridge Road near the East Baton Rouge-Livingston parish line on July 12, 2023.

Another car then rear-ended Easterling's truck after the crash. 

Easterling, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was badly hurt and taken to a hospital by helicopter. Police announced his death the next day. 

According to court records, Leigh Posey Wascom was also injured in the crash.

Cokes was arrested more than two weeks after the wreck.

Easterling's family said that the nine court dates were "the hardest thing we have had to do," with the exception of their son's death.

"Caleb should be here, and this low life scum should not," the family said in a Facebook post.

