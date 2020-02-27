Proposed bill could ban 'hate-related' Mardi Gras throws

NEW ORLEANS- State Sen. Troy Carter filed a bill that would ban "hate-related" throws at Mardi Gras parades.

Any objects that "suggest the supremacy of one ethnic, religious, or racial group over any other, or gives honor or praise to any violent actions," will be banned if this bill is passed.

Less than two weeks before the bill was proposed, a father was shocked when his son caught a caricature of a black man holding a watermelon at the Mystic Knights of Adonis parade in Gretna on Feb. 15.

The bill proposes a fine between $300 and $1,000 and imprisonment for 10 to 90 days for those who throw the offensive items.

If the person who threw the object cannot be identified, then the organization will be fined $1,000 for the first offense and up to $5,000 for the third offense.

The 2020 regular legislative session opens March 9. This bill is in the prefiling stage and will have to be passed through both the House and Senate with a majority vote to become law.