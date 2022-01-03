Prominent lawyer, lobbyist remains locked up despite having bond set on holiday

BATON ROUGE - Prominent lawyer and lobbyist Kevin Hayes has spent the past three nights in jail despite behind-the-scenes efforts taking place on New Year's Eve to get a bond set for him.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office requested a special hearing—a Gwen's law hearing for Hayes—after he was arrested for two counts of domestic violence for hitting a woman and attacking her son. Commissioner Nicole Robinson set his bond at $10,000 and imposed all the conditions the district attorney's office would have requested in a hearing without having one. However, there was some kind of glitch despite the bond being set on a holiday, and Hayes remained jailed over the weekend.

Monday, booking records showed he was still locked up.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit also got additional information on his prior arrests.

In 2012, sources said Hayes was arrested after he was disarmed by a patron at the Country Club of Louisiana club house. He went back to his house, where law enforcement had to coax him outside using a loud speaker. There's no record of this incident with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

In 2020, he was arrested for battery causing bodily harm after sources said he pulled a relative down a flight of stairs by her hair in Walton County, Florida. That case was closed without prosecution.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said Hayes spending the entire weekend in jail shows there's been no special treatment in this case.

"There are people with serious gun offenses that get out a lot quicker and shorter than this person has," Moore said. "He was not treated any differently than anyone else."

Moore said a lot of people know Hayes through his longtime legal career but said it would have no impact on how his office proceeds.

"All of us know Kevin," Moore said. "Kevin's worked here as a lawyer for a long time. We have a job to do and and this is a job. We will put any relationships aside and treat him like anyone else."