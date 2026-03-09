Projects set to begin later this year could help reduce flooding near Burbank

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rainfall over the weekend left several streets throughout the capital region flooded. Some areas received up to eight inches of rain in just a few hours, leaving roads resembling ponds.

Along Burbank Drive near LSU was one of those scenes. Residents say that portion of Burbank tends to flood when there is a lot of rainfall. Fred Raiford, the City-Parish Drainage and Transportation Director, says there are several reasons why.

"You got systems, drainage systems, in there that have been there for a long time. What most people may or may not understand is that our drainage system certainly needs to be updated," Raiford said.

He told WBRZ that water flowing into Bayou Fountain is also a factor.

"When we did the clearing and snagging of Bayou Fountain under the American Rescue Act funds, we stopped at Burbank."

Raiford says that work stopped there because of an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers. But says the Nicholson Drive widening project, set to begin later this year, will allow them to access drainage and dredge nearby areas.

"There's a lot of area that's already cleaned, but we will continue to move forward until we get this almost to the campus of LSU. That, to me, will help address some of the flooding concerns that happen in Burbank," he said.