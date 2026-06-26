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St. Mary Parish deputies arrest 18-year-old after he allegedly distributed child sexual abuse material
FRANKLIN — An 18-year-old from Franklin was arrested after allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material, deputies say.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating a cybercrime tip into possible CSAM distribution in Franklin on June 5.
On Thursday, a home along Circle Drive in Franklin was raided and evidence connected Benjamin Bertrand to the sharing of the CSAM.
Bertrand was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a $75,000 bond.
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