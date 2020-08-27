President Trump planning visit to Louisiana, Texas to inspect storm damage

President Trump announced Thursday he plans to tour storm damage across Louisiana and Texas caused by Hurricane Laura.

The president made the comments during a meeting at FEMA headquarters Thursday afternoon. Southwest Louisiana and other areas near the Louisiana-Texas state line were among those hardest hit by the storm.

.@POTUS expecting to tour TX/LA damage from #Laura this weekend ... his comments from earlier this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/m65aQtTzWY — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) August 27, 2020

