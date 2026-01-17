President Trump endorses Rep. Julia Letlow for potential Senate candidacy

BATON ROUGE - President Trump endorsed Representative Julia Letlow on Saturday as a potential candidate for one of Louisiana's spots in the United States Senate.

Letlow represents the 5th Congressional District which includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes. At this time, she has not announced a campaign for the Senate.

"Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said. "RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!"

His full statement is available below: