74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump arrives in New Orleans for Super Bowl

3 hours 27 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, February 09 2025 Feb 9, 2025 February 09, 2025 3:35 PM February 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - President Donald Trump landed in the Big Easy on Sunday afternoon a few hours ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans. 

Trending News

The Chiefs and Eagles play at 5:30 p.m. in the Superdome.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days