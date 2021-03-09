President Biden's dogs moved to Delaware following biting incident at White House

WASHINGTON - Two members of the Biden clan have been dismissed from the White House.

The dismissed parties include Major and Champ Biden, the four-legged friends to President Joe Biden and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

According to CNN, the two German Shepherds were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after aggressive behavior at the White House involving Major Biden.

Major, who was adopted by Biden in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter, had what one of the people described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security, CNN reports.

The exact condition of the victim is unknown, but, the situation was serious enough that the dogs were subsequently moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where they remain.

Major, three years old and the younger of the two Biden dogs, has been known to display agitated behavior on several occasions, including jumping, barking, and "charging" at staff and security, according to CNN.

The older of Biden's German Shepherds, Champ, is about 13 years of age and has slowed down physically due to his advanced age.

Champ and Major moved into the White House in January, less than a week after President Biden's inauguration.

"I've been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog," Dr. Jill Biden told Kelly Clarkson last month during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm."

Biden also mentioned that the only place the dogs are not allowed is on the furniture, though she admitted to catching Major on the couch. "They run all over," said Biden.

Though the dogs are currently in Delaware, it has not been confirmed that the move is permanent.

The dogs have been known to stay there with minders when the first lady is out of town and Biden departed Monday afternoon for a two-day trip to Washington and California to visit military bases.