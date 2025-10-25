71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prescription Drug Take Back Day held at Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters

Saturday, October 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department participated in the DEA's Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

It was held at the BRPD Headquarters on Airline Highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so people could properly dispose of prescription drugs.

More information on Prescription Drug Take Back Day at other locations is available here.

