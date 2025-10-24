Latest Weather Blog
Local departments participate in DEA's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
BATON ROUGE - Multiple local law enforcement agencies and organizations are coming together with nearly 4,000 law enforcement partners on Saturday for the Drug Enforcement Administration's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The day aims to offer the public a safe and anonymous way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medicine to reduce the risk of prescription drug misuse.
"This effort brings together law enforcement, public health, and communities in a unified mission – keeping homes safe, preventing the misuse of prescription drugs before it starts, and saving lives," DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said.
Collection sites will be open nationwide from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The following locations are taking part in the collection:
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation at 9000 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
- Baton Rouge Police Department at 100 Woman's Way, Baton Rouge
- Berwick Police Department at 400 Canton Street, Berwick
- Walker Police Department at 10136 Florida Boulevard, Walker
- Zachary Police Department at 5160 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary
You can find a collection site near you on the DEA's website.
