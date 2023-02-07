Precision Firearms offering concealed carry class for women with restraining orders against others

BATON ROUGE - There's a bigger push to protect victims of domestic violence, and women in the capital city will have a free opportunity to learn how to protect themselves later this weekend as part of that push.

Precision Firearms in Baton Rouge is offering a free concealed carry class for women that have a restraining order against someone in their lives. It's an effort to teach the importance of gun safety and protecting yourself.

The class will teach the laws surrounding self-defense to make sure that when you must use your gun, you do so within the law. It will also teach the importance of keeping children safe by learning how to prevent them from accessing firearms.

"When people are going through a personal upheaval like that, a lot of times finances are very tight," said the district manager at Precision Firearms, Christopher Woosley. "We knew that could be a barricade for people to get into the course for people who may really need it. Even though a concealed carry class is only $150, it is too much for a lot of people to pay, and we wanted to offer something to give back to the community."

The class on Feb. 12 is already full, but Precision Firearms is holding another class on Mar. 5.

You can check out more information to sign up on their Facebook page or stop by their location at 11426 Cloverland Avenue off Siegen Lane.