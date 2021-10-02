Pre-game: What to watch for in the battle between the Tigers

AL.com LSU quarterback Max Johnson escapes the Auburn rush

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-third ranked Auburn is in Death Valley for an 8 p.m. match-up against LSU.

Last week, LSU beat Mississippi State on the road, while Auburn struggled at home against Georgia State.

Things to watch for:

-LSU defensive line vs. Auburn's rushing attack: This season, Auburn is averaging 257 yards per game on the ground, and it's the strength of their offense. LSU's defensive line has been the strength of the entire team. The unit has only allowed 108 rushing yards per game this season. A key for the Bayou Bengals is to stop the run early and force Auburn to throw the ball.

-TJ Finley's return to Death Valley: Last week, the former LSU Tiger threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson to beat Georgia State 34-24. If called upon, Finley will be ready.

-LSU's rushing attack: Each week, head coach Ed Orgeron states that the Tigers have to run the ball. So far, they haven't, rushing for only 80 yards per game which ranks 122nd in the country. LSU will have to find their running game to put some pressure off of quarterback Max Johnson.