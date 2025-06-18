Prayer service to be held Wednesday and updates to be provided on Jimmy Swaggart's condition

BATON ROUGE - Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart's family announced that they'd a special prayer service for him Wednesday after he suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness over the weekend.

His son, Donnie Swaggart, is expected to provide updates on his 90-year-old father's condition during the service, the family said on Facebook.

Swaggart and his wife Frances moved to Baton Rouge in 1968 and, beginning the next year, grew his “The Camp Meeting Hour” radio show into the Family Worship Center and college campus along Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The ministry's website says it broadcasts on 3,000 TV stations and 700 radio stations.

"Without a miracle, his time is short," Donnie Swaggart said about his father's cardiac arrest on Sunday, Father's Day.

Swaggart was born at Ferriday in 1935. He has remained as senior pastor at Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, but his son does most of the preaching.

In the mid-80's Swaggart and others criticized two other televangelists for their alleged sexual indiscretions, which led to one of them, Marvin Gorman, to hire a photographer to collect evidence on Swaggart.

In 1988, Swaggart himself had his credentials pulled from the Assemblies of God after hiring a prostitute, leading to Swaggart giving what became known as the "I have sinned" speech on television.

Swaggart’s congregation largely forgave the preacher — his TV show reached 800,000 viewers and donations rose. But in 1991, police who stopped Swaggart for a traffic violation found a second prostitute in his car, which caused many of his contracts to be cancelled.

Swaggart would, however, keep preaching. In 2010, according to his website, he opened the SonLife Broadcasting Network in which all programming generated for the 24-hour Christian network originates from the Family Worship Center. In addition to broadcasting live church services, they air regularly scheduled programs over the air or via satellite.

The service will take place at 7 p.m. at the Family Worship Center sanctuary or on the SonLife Broadcasting Network. The service will also be streamed online.