Family says televangelist Jimmy Swaggart is still in critical condition after cardiac arrest

BATON ROUGE — Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness at his home and, barring a miracle, may soon die, according to his son.

Swaggart and his wife Frances moved to Baton Rouge in 1968 and, beginning the next year, grew his “The Camp Meeting Hour” radio show into the Family Worship Center and college campus along Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The ministry's website says it broadcasts on 3,000 TV stations and 700 radio stations.

The nature of his illness wasn’t immediately known, according to his son Donnie, who preaches at the same pulpit.

"Without a miracle, his time is short," Donnie Swaggart said about his father's cardiac arrest on Sunday, Father's Day.

Megan Kelly, who manages the family's public relations, said that ambulances were called very quickly after the 90-year-old preacher went into cardiac arrest.

"Ambulances were able to respond very quickly. They gave him CPR, they took turns doing it, and you can imagine how emotional that was and how stressful that was in that moment," Kelly said.

She went on to say the elder Swaggart was then brought to the hospital and placed into the intensive care unit.

On Monday, Jimmy Swaggart Ministries said there has been no change in the pastor's condition since their initial announcement of the news.

"We ask that you continue to lift him up in prayer and believe God for a miracle — but above all, we trust in the Lord’s perfect will. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of the Swaggart family during this time and refrain from calling to inquire. For the latest information, please continue to follow our official Ministry social media pages listed below," the church said on its Facebook page.

In a research paper at Oral Roberts University, Ph.D candidate Robert McBain wrote in 2022 that Swaggart, who grew up in poverty, decried the “gospel of self-esteem” as “man-made and man-oriented.”

Instead, McBain wrote, he sought to preserve traditional family values and preached against adultery, sex crimes, abortion, pornography, feminism, “alternative lifestyles,” and “easy divorce.”

Swaggart was born at Ferriday in 1935. He has remained as senior pastor at Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, but his son does most of the preaching.

In the mid-80's Swaggart and others criticized two other televangelists for their alleged sexual indiscretions, which led to one of them, Marvin Gorman, to hire a photographer to collect evidence on Swaggart.

In 1988, Swaggart himself had his credentials pulled from the Assemblies of God after hiring a prostitute, leading to Swaggart giving what became known as the "I have sinned" speech on television.

Swaggart’s congregation largely forgave the preacher — his TV show reached 800,000 viewers and donations rose. But in 1991, police who stopped Swaggart for a traffic violation found a second prostitute in his car, which caused many of his contracts to be cancelled.

Swaggart would, however, keep preaching. In 2010, according to his website, he opened the SonLife Broadcasting Network in which all programming generated for the 24-hour Christian network originates from the Family Worship Center. In addition to broadcasting live church services, they air regularly scheduled programs over the air or via satellite.