Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and videos' to minors

PRAIRIEVILLE —

A woman was arrested for having sex with a minor multiple times and sending lewd photos and videos to three others, Ascension Parish deputies said.

Leeann Yammarino, 43, was arrested Wednesday and is being charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Deputies said they began investigating Yammarino after a 15-year-old male told deputies that they had sex twice.

"My understanding is the minor may have said something to a guardian or parent and the investigation ensued from there," said District Attorney Ricky Babin.

It was during the investigation that deputies also learned that Yammarino also sent the victim and three separate teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 lewd images and videos of herself, the deputies said.

While Yamarrino is not employed by Ascension Schools, she is heavily involved with the extracurricular activities at Dutchtown High School.

We're told the 15-year-old she had sex with is a student there.

"Someone less than 17 can't consent. A 15-year-old can't consent to have sex with an adult. Period," said Babin.

Yammarino was booked into Ascension Parish Jail.