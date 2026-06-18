90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville Sammy's Grill closed until further notice following electrical fire

50 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 1:19 PM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — No one was inside Sammy's Grill on Perkins Road when it caught fire late Wednesday night, Prairieville Fire officials said. 

Firefighters arrived at 10:04 p.m. to find the rear of the restaurant on fire. Within 45 minutes, fire crews, including members of the St. George Fire Department, were able to secure the fire. 

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the restaurant said it was an electrical fire. 

"At this time, Sammy’s Prairieville will be closed until further notice as we assess the damage and determine our next steps. After an already emotional week with the closure of our Highland location, this is another heartbreaking challenge. We are so thankful for the love, prayers, and support from our incredible community. Your kindness means the world to us," Sammy's posted on social media. 

Trending News

No more information about the fire was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days