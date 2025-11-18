80°
Prairieville mom sentenced to 26 years for felony sex crimes involving teenagers

2 hours 7 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, November 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville mom who was convicted of felony sex crimes involving teenagers was sentenced to 26 years in prison during a hearing Tuesday.

Leeann Yammarino, 44, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile in September.

In court on Tuesday, Yammarino's daughter asked for the maximum sentence for each charge.

Judge Gant-Turner sentenced Yammarino to 10 years for each carnal knowledge charge and three years each for the indecent behavior charges.

Prosecutors alleged she had sex with a 14-year-old boy between Jan. 1, 2024, and July 30, 2024. Also, she had been accused of "sexting" with multiple teenagers ranging from 14 to 16 years old.  

She was arrested in August 2024 and did not bond out. She will receive credit for time served and has to register as a sex offender for 15 years. 

