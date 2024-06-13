93°
Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville man arrested for failing to report body found inside home after several days
PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish deputies arrested a man after he was found in a home with a body that was dead for several days.
Garryl Blouin, 37, was booked Wednesday on a failure to seek assistance charge after deputies performed a welfare check at a residence along Melrose Drive in Prairieville.
Deputies said they found both the dead body and Blouin in the home. Blouin had allegedly remained in the home with the body for several days without reporting the death to authorities.
Trending News
Detectives do not suspect foul play and the cause of death and identity of the deceased will be released pending an autopsy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows