Prairieville home shot multiple times in drive-by Monday afternoon

PRAIRIEVILLE - A home in Bullion Crossing was shot multiple times Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said no one in the home was hurt in the shooting that took place around 5:45 on Corvette Drive. The shooters left the area before deputies arrived.

"We do believe this an isolated situation and our detectives are actively investigating this shooting. We will do everything in our power to find the people involved in this shooting, and bring them to justice,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.

Deputies said Myron Mills was a person of interest in the case.

Detectives are also looking for a Kia Rio 4-door sedan, likely between the years of 2016-2023. The vehicle does not appear to have any license plate but may have a paper tag or placard in its place.

The shooting happened as families were likely returning home from work to the newly-developed, suburban community, off Airline Hwy. near the intersection with Hwy. 42. Bullion Primary School is about 1,000 feet from where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call (225)621-4636.