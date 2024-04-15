85°
Prairieville Fire Department starts fire training program for high school seniors
PRAIRIEVILLE — The Prairieville Fire Department is launching a program to provide fire safety training to high school students.
The Prairieville Fire Department will launch the Ascension Parish High School Firefighter Program starting in the 2024-2025 school year. The program, available to all Ascension Parish high school seniors, will provide students with four nationally accredited certifications in firefighting and hazardous materials mitigation.
The certifications students earn in the program will provide graduates with the qualifications to be hired by fire departments across the state and nation. This program would be one of four in the state, the fire department announced.
