Prairieville FD partners with Ascension schools to recruit young people into fire service

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Public Schools recently graduated its first class out of a program designed to recruit young people into the fire service.

The program comes as a partnership with the Prairieville Fire Department. Students in the program attend classes at the fire department during the school year, and leave the program with four nationally recognized certifications.

"They could take these certifications and go to Texas, Florida or wherever and say, 'Hey, I've got these certifications.'" Ascension Parish Fire District Three Chief of Training Jesse Wingate said.

Students learned how to force doors open, move hoses, use gear and more.

Lillian Cox is one of five students in the pilot program. She said she wants to work in the emergency services field.

"I know some fire departments have ambulances at their station in their bay. I thought maybe if I like firefighting, I could do both. I could work on the ambulance as an EMT and also be a firefighter," Cox said. "I learned how to push myself beyond my limits, what I thought I could do and being able to be comfortable with being uncomfortable."

Students in the program said they learned how to overcome physical and mental barriers.

"I've always been rather scared of heights and having to repel off three story building with a tiny little rope holding you is a pretty scary activity, but you learn to do it. And the longer you do it? You learn to love it," Dutchtown High Senior Jacob Snider said.

Joselyn Rebollar, a St. Amant senior in the program, said many in the program plan to become firefighters.

"Firefighting is all I've ever wanted to do," Rebollar said. "Hopefully, if they have an opening, this fire department if they're willing to hire everybody who's applying and I think all of us are applying."

Students said they are prepared for whatever future departments throw their way.

"I don't think it's going to be as difficult as it seems like it would be because it's really just helping people. I've learned to help people more while I'm in high school. Taking this during high school has helped make that transition easier," Snider said.