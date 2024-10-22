66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Power restored to Westdale Middle and other buildings in Capital Heights after car strikes pole

Tuesday, October 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy and Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE — A utility pole was struck by a car and caused multiple Capital Heights buildings — including Westdale Middle School — to lose power on Tuesday. 

According to Entergy Louisiana's outage map, 82 customers are without power after the 11:58 a.m. outage.

An Entergy representative said the outage was caused by a car hitting the utility pole, knocking powerlines down into the street and disconnecting power to the area. 

Baton Rouge Police were called to block the road to allow Entergy line workers to restore power.

Entergy said line workers worked through the afternoon to replace the pole. According to an outage map, power has been restored to the area.

