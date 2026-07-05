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Power restored following underground transformer explosion in the French Quarter

3 hours 3 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, July 05 2026 Jul 5, 2026 July 05, 2026 9:23 AM July 05, 2026 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Power was restored to about 900 residents on Sunday after parts of the French Quarter were evacuated due to a fire caused by an exploding transformer on the night of the Fourth of July, according to a report by WWL-TV.

The outage occurred around 10:36 p.m. when officers with the New Orleans Police Department were alerted to an underground electrical transformer explosion near the intersection of Conti and Bourbon Streets, which caused a fire on the roadway.

According to New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, while responding to the outage, Entergy crews encountered an individual who threatened to shoot them, prompting a response from NOPD and delaying power restoration.

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Due to the outage, guests staying at the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street were evacuated. NOPD also conducted additional patrols in areas of the French Quarter affected by the outage.

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