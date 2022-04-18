65°
Pot left on stove sparked overnight apartment fire on Airline Highway

4 hours 25 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, April 18 2022 Apr 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 5:25 AM April 18, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pot left on a hot stove caused a fire at an apartment building while its tenants were seemingly asleep.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Once inside the apartment, they found it filled with heavy smoke coming from the kitchen.

The fire was contained in about 15 minutes. 

No one was hurt. 

