Pot left on stove sparked overnight apartment fire on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A pot left on a hot stove caused a fire at an apartment building while its tenants were seemingly asleep.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Once inside the apartment, they found it filled with heavy smoke coming from the kitchen.
The fire was contained in about 15 minutes.
No one was hurt.
