Possibility of additional victims, charges after man arrested in juvenile rape case

PONCHATOULA - Additional charges are likely in a sex crimes case under investigation in southern Tangipahoa Parish.

Malcolm Chester, 32, was arrested on first-degree rape charges and a slew of warrants from the city of Ponchatoula Monday. Deputies handled the sex crime investigation on behalf of city police investigators because Chester's relative works for the police department, Chief Bry Layrisson said.

Chester was booked on the sex crime charge after a teenager reported being assaulted by Chester. The child reported the incident to a school guidance counselor who notified authorities.

Layrisson told WBRZ Chester was the focus of an unrelated complaint by another victim within the last year.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Ponchatoula Police Department.





Chester also had twelve city warrants for failure to appear and a parish aggravated assault with a firearm charge for an incident in 2018.

