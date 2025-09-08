76°
Portion of Tangipahoa River open weeks after Roseland plant explosion
ROSELAND — A portion of the Tangipahoa River is open to marine traffic around two weeks after Roseland plant explosion.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Tangipahoa River was opened from Black Bayou to the mouth of the river.
The Tangipahoa Parish Government asks any marine traffic not to travel north of Black Bayou, cross any boom placed in the river or interfere with booming and recovery operations.
Officials ask boaters to be mindful that there is a light sheen of oil residue still present on the water in these areas.
