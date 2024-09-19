95°
Port Vincent alderman arrested for domestic abuse

Thursday, September 19 2024
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Port Vincent alderman was arrested on a domestic abuse charge in Denham Springs on September 14, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a complaint about Kolby Frederick, 29, where a juvenile was present during the incident. Frederick was taken into custody for domestic abuse - child endangerment.

Frederick is a former French Settlement Police Officer and currently serves as an alderman for the Village of Port Vincent.

According to the Mayor of Port Vincent, Angela Elmore, Frederick cannot be terminated until he is found guilty. Elmore said Frederick was presented with a letter of resignation, which he refused to sign and then shredded.

