Port Allen woman killed in wreck with two 18-wheelers along Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed in a wreck with two 18-wheelers along Greenwell Springs Road on Monday.
State Police said 42-year-old Chiquita Rogers of Port Allen was driving in a Chevy Cobalt when she made a left turn and was hit from behind by an 18-wheeler. Troopers said the strike pushed Rogers vehicle into the opposite lane where it was hit again by a different 18-wheeler.
Rogers was taken to a hospital where she died. Troopers said toxicology samples were taken from the two other drivers, who were uninjured.
