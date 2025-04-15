64°
Port Allen woman killed in wreck with two 18-wheelers along Greenwell Springs Road

3 hours 16 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, April 14 2025 Apr 14, 2025 April 14, 2025 8:46 PM April 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed in a wreck with two 18-wheelers along Greenwell Springs Road on Monday.

State Police said 42-year-old Chiquita Rogers of Port Allen was driving in a Chevy Cobalt when she made a left turn and was hit from behind by an 18-wheeler. Troopers said the strike pushed Rogers vehicle into the opposite lane where it was hit again by a different 18-wheeler. 

Rogers was taken to a hospital where she died. Troopers said toxicology samples were taken from the two other drivers, who were uninjured.

