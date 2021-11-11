Port Allen Police Dept are searching for a 31-year-old male, missing since Friday

PORT ALLEN- The Port Allen Police Department are investigating a missing persons case.

Jeremy Lindig, 31, was last seen on the morning of Oct. 20th at 1590 Court Street in his gray 2012 Nissan Sentra.

He is approximately 5'10, weighs around 175, and has brown eyes.

He was reported missing on Oct. 22nd after his family continuously tried and failed to contact him. They told police he'd missed work and a family event he had previously committed to attending.

Jeremy's phone and car were found at his home on Oct. 21st, but he has not been seen.

Police say he could possibly be on foot.

If anyone has any information on Jeremy’s whereabouts, please contact the Port Allen Police Department at (225) 343-5525.