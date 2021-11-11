62°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen Police Dept are searching for a 31-year-old male, missing since Friday
PORT ALLEN- The Port Allen Police Department are investigating a missing persons case.
Jeremy Lindig, 31, was last seen on the morning of Oct. 20th at 1590 Court Street in his gray 2012 Nissan Sentra.
He is approximately 5'10, weighs around 175, and has brown eyes.
He was reported missing on Oct. 22nd after his family continuously tried and failed to contact him. They told police he'd missed work and a family event he had previously committed to attending.
Jeremy's phone and car were found at his home on Oct. 21st, but he has not been seen.
Police say he could possibly be on foot.
Trending News
If anyone has any information on Jeremy’s whereabouts, please contact the Port Allen Police Department at (225) 343-5525.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Police identify victim of fatal shooting on Avenue L
-
Local businesses support Veteran's Day observances
-
North Ardenwood apartment complex tops police response list for residential properties; unsurprised...
-
New data shows traces of COVID-19 found in wild deer
-
Record year for homicides, overdoses keeping crime scene clean-up crews busy