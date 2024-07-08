92°
Port Allen Police arrest 17-year-old for negligent homicide after he shot man he was riding in car with
PORT ALLEN — Port Allen Police arrested a 17-year-old for the negligent homicide of a man he was riding in a car with, officials said.
The 17-year-old is being charged with one count each of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and negligent homicide, police said.
Police said that the teen shot a gun inside the vehicle on Saturday, hitting Jacolby Jones, 24. Around 7:13 p.m., Jones was brought to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation, police added.
