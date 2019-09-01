Port Allen man drowns while swimming in Belle River

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office are investigating a possible drowning in Belle River, near Bayou Magazille.

Deputies recieved the call shortly before 4 P.M Saturday. Upon arrival to the scene, authorities learned that 58-year-old Donald Matherne of Port Allen was swimming with a group of friends near their party barge when they noticed that he had not resurfaced. Initial attempts by the group to locate him were unsuccessful.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance from Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene and initiated recovery efforts.

Hours later, St. Mary Parish Deputies of the Marine Patrol Division was able to recover his body.