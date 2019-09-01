88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen man drowns while swimming in Belle River

5 hours 35 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, September 01 2019 Sep 1, 2019 September 01, 2019 10:10 AM September 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office are investigating a possible drowning in Belle River, near Bayou Magazille. 

Deputies recieved the call shortly before 4 P.M Saturday. Upon arrival to the scene, authorities learned that 58-year-old Donald Matherne of Port Allen was swimming with a group of friends near their party barge when they noticed that he had not resurfaced. Initial attempts by the group to locate him were unsuccessful.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance from Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene and initiated recovery efforts. 

Hours later, St. Mary Parish Deputies of the Marine Patrol Division was able to recover his body. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days