Popular evangelical figure, Beth Moore, makes surprising announcement

A popular figure often associated with the Southern Baptist Convention announced Tuesday (March 9) that she is parting ways with the association.

According to CNN, Beth Moore, a well-known writer whose work has typically been linked with the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., disclosed her departure during a recent interview with Religion News Service.

"I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists," she told the news agency. "I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don't identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven't remained in the past."

Moore retweeted a Religion News Service post about the article, and a spokesperson for Moore told CNN that her comments in that interview were all she had to say on the matter.

LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing division of the Southern Baptist Convention, confirmed the break with Moore in a statement to CNN.

Moore, followed by millions, is the founder of a Bible study organization for women based in Houston, Texas.

In recent years, though, she has been an outspoken advocate for sexual abuse victims and a critic of President Donald Trump -- stances that have caused a rift between her and other Southern Baptist leaders, who have been among Trump's most fervent supporters.

Days after the news about the now infamous "Access Hollywood" tape broke in 2016, which captured Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women, Moore revealed that she, too, had been sexually abused and harassed.

"Wake up, Sleepers, to what women have dealt with all along in environments of gross entitlement & power," she tweeted at the time. "Are we sickened? Yes. Surprised? NO"

CNN notes that a series of scandals involving Southern Baptist leaders came to light in 2018, and in 2019, the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News published a sweeping investigation that found nearly 380 Southern Baptist leaders and volunteers had faced allegations of sexual misconduct and more than 700 victims had been abused over 20 years.

In 2018, Moore published a blog post titled "A Letter To My Brothers," in which she wrote about being her experience as a female leader in the religion and instances of misogyny that she's faced within the sphere.