95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponies shot and killed at Louisiana animal rescue; deputies searching for killer

2 hours 37 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 20 2022 Jul 20, 2022 July 20, 2022 1:45 PM July 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

AMITE - Law enforcement is searching for a person responsible for senselessly killing two ponies at an animal refuge in south Louisiana.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the killings were reported Sunday at Equine Advocacy of Louisiana. There, deputies found two ponies shot to death on the property just outside Amite.

The animals were under the care of the non-profit, which provides support and advocates for horses' care throughout Louisiana. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985)748-8147.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days