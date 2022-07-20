95°
Ponies shot and killed at Louisiana animal rescue; deputies searching for killer
AMITE - Law enforcement is searching for a person responsible for senselessly killing two ponies at an animal refuge in south Louisiana.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the killings were reported Sunday at Equine Advocacy of Louisiana. There, deputies found two ponies shot to death on the property just outside Amite.
The animals were under the care of the non-profit, which provides support and advocates for horses' care throughout Louisiana.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985)748-8147.
