Ponchatoula Police searching for second man connected to June homicide after one arrest was made

LEFT: Ricky Lee Alexander; RIGHT: Kirk Arrington

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department is searching for a man accused of crimes related to a June homicide, in which one arrest was already made, the department said Monday.

Ricky Lee Alexander, 42, is wanted for obstruction of justice and second-degree battery in connection to the investigation of a June 6 homicide on North 3rd Street, police said. According to the police, he also goes by Pete.

Police have already arrested Kirk Arrington, 59, on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges for the June 6 killing of Gregory Harvey Jr. Harvey succumbed to his injuries at North Oaks Hospital, and Arrington was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail after being found at the scene, police said.

Chief Bry Layrisson said that Alexander beat Harvey before the shooting and eventually took the gun used in the fatal altercation, which happened around 9:30 p.m.