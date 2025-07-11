88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponchatoula Police Department asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old

1 hour 46 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, July 11 2025 Jul 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 3:06 PM July 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a 17-year-old runaway juvenile. 

Gracie Vincent was last seen in Ponchatoula on July 8, according to the Ponchatoula Police Department. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James McGovern at (985) 386-6548

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days