Ponchatoula Police Department asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a 17-year-old runaway juvenile.

Gracie Vincent was last seen in Ponchatoula on July 8, according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James McGovern at (985) 386-6548