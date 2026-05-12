Ponchatoula man pleads no contest to child sex crimes, faces 40 years and physical castration

AMITE — A Ponchatoula man faces physical castration and 40 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to oral sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and possession of child pornography.

William Blake Porter, 35, entered the plea May 6, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Authorities said the investigation began after law enforcement received a cyber tip involving the download of child pornography. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations traced the activity to an IP address that ultimately led investigators to Porter’s home.

During a search of the residence, agents seized multiple electronic devices and arrested Porter.

While being questioned during the investigation, Porter made statements regarding inappropriate sexual conduct involving a teenager, investigators said. Homeland Security Investigations later developed evidence supporting those admissions.

Prosecutors said the proposed sentence and physical castration requirement were discussed with the victim’s family before the plea agreement was finalized. Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio handled the prosecution.

“Our District is leading the state in physical castrations of sex offenders,” Cascio said. “We will do everything the law allows us to do to protect the children in this community.”

Cascio said the case is also intended to serve as a warning to others.

“It is part of my mission as a prosecutor to send a message to any other would-be child predators,” he said. “If you are caught in this District, we will use this law when applicable to stop you and seek justice for the victim.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8 before Judge Charlotte Foster. Prosecutors said the date was selected so the victim’s family can attend.