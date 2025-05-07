79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponchatoula man arrested for child pornography, possession of narcotics

1 hour 15 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, May 07 2025 May 7, 2025 May 07, 2025 4:14 PM May 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested for uploading child pornography, as well as having narcotics and firearms.

Tangipahoa Parish deputies say 41-year-old Christopher Parker shared videos of child sexual abuse on a chat app. Detectives determined Parker was the source, they obtained a warrant and searched his residence.

Deputies found drugs and four guns in the raid. Parker was barred from owning firearms because of an active protective order against him.

Trending News

Parker was booked for 17 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, felony possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule III narcotics.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days