Ponchatoula man arrested for child pornography, possession of narcotics
PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested for uploading child pornography, as well as having narcotics and firearms.
Tangipahoa Parish deputies say 41-year-old Christopher Parker shared videos of child sexual abuse on a chat app. Detectives determined Parker was the source, they obtained a warrant and searched his residence.
Deputies found drugs and four guns in the raid. Parker was barred from owning firearms because of an active protective order against him.
Parker was booked for 17 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, felony possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule III narcotics.
