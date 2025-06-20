90°
Ponchatoula man arrested for allegedly setting fire to home with three people inside

2 hours 22 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, June 20 2025 Jun 20, 2025 June 20, 2025 9:53 AM June 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a March house fire that happened at a home with three people inside. 

The State Fire Marshals Office said the fire happened on March 5 at a mobile home on East Hoffman Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Three people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to escape safely. 

SFM deputies were requested to investigate the incident and Joshua Lucas, 42, was identified as a potential suspect. 

Lucas was arrested this week. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for aggravated arson and violation of a protective order. 

