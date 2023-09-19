Ponchatoula man arrested after stealing ambulance from Jefferson Parish hospital

PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested on Tuesday after he was waiting on a ride home from a Jefferson Parish hospital and decided to jump in an ambulance and drive it to Ponchatoula.

A Tangipahoa Parish deputy said she was tracking the stolen ambulance while it was on I-55 near LaPlace. When the ambulance passed, she turned on her lights and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver, 28-year-old Geoffrey Armstrong, told the deputy that he was waiting for a ride back to Ponchatoula from the hospital and had gotten "impatient," so he took the ambulance. Armstrong was booked for one count of possession of stolen property.

It is unclear how Armstrong was able to commander the ambulance with ease.