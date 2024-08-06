Ponchatoula High School student arrested after threatening to kill two classmates

PONCHATOULA- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for making several threats to two female schoolmates, allegedly telling the other students they will not make it past the first day.

According to Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson, the student said: "If you go to school on the first day you're not going to leave alive, and then if you are there at the end of the day you're going to be running for your life."

As to what the possible motives were, Chief Layrisson says his department is not aware of any. He said he has never had to stop a school threat before a school year has begun.

"It's become way to common throughout the school year in the last three to four years," Layrisson said. "I can never remember where we arrested them three to four days before the schools started. To me, that raised red flags."

The teenager is now being held in the Florida Parish Detention Center and the chief hopes that this not only shows the department's dedication to protecting students and teachers but also sends a message.