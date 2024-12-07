Polls open across Louisiana for runoff elections; EBR mayor and St. George taxes top ballot

BATON ROUGE - Polls are open across Louisiana until 8 p.m. Saturday, with voters deciding four proposed constitutional amendments and picking a mayor-president for East Baton Rouge Parish.

The southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge will also decide whether to give its new municipal government access to proceeds from a 2-cent sales tax collected in the parish. The recently incorporated city wants control of tax revenue collected within its boundary.

The constitutional amendments would expand the panel that examines judicial behavior, limit how quickly lawmakers can act on certain appropriation bills, let legislators extend sessions and eliminate mandatory tax sales for nonpayment of propperty taxes.

Three parishes had only the statewide issues on the ballot: East Feliciana, St. Helena and West Feliciana.

Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston Broome faces Republican Sid Edwards for the mayor-president's job in East Baton Rouge Parish. In Ascension Parish, voters in Gonzales were sure to elect their first Black mayor. Amite and Plaquemine also had mayor races on the card.

Baldwin and Franklin in St. Mary Parish each sought 1-cent sales taxes for public safety, and school districts and park systems throughout the region put property tax renewals on the ballot.

Watch WBRZ for election results once the polls close.