Polls are Open! Vote for Week 1 Fans' Choice Winner

BATON ROUGE - The hard work has been done and now the recognition needs to follow.

It's time to vote for Week 1's Fans' Choice Award winner with the top three nominees ready for you to pick your choice.

Week 1 nominees include a pair of running backs and a quarterback who paced their teams to victory with their high scoring output.

Zachary High running back Jeremy Patton raced for 217 yards and touchdowns in the Broncos win over Plaquemine.

University High running back Corbin Odell ran for just under 100 yards but found the endzone four times, twice for touchdowns and twice for two-point conversions in the Cubs win over Woodlawn.

Finally, Madison Prep quarterback Landon Johnson really lit up the scoreboard with three passing touchdowns and and a rushing score all while racking up 100 yards on the ground in the Chargers win at Dutchtown.

Just head to our website to cast your vote and we'll feature the winner with a special report on Wednesday night at 6 & 10 p.m..