Political analyst weighs in on 'No Kings' protests set to take place in Baton Rouge, across nation

BATON ROUGE - June 14th is not only Flag Day, but the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. It is the target of a movement called No Kings, an effort to publicly reject the actions of President Donald Trump, including the military parade set for the day as well.

In Baton Rouge, protesters will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday to join in the demonstration on North Street and North Fourth Street.

Political Analyst James Hartman believes the No Kings protest is likely to stand out from previous demonstrations.

"I think that something that is rubbing people the wrong way, even conservatives like myself, is when things like that are extremely expensive and at a time when we are talking about cutting millions, billions, and even trillions of dollars," Hartman said, referring to the parade's estimated $95 million cost. "But simultaneously raising the debt ceiling and spending as much as $95 million on this parade."

The parade is set to include thousands of soldiers accompanied by military vessels.

"I want to revert to what President Eisenhower and later President Reagan said about those things that are not necessary for a nation as powerful as we are to demonstrate power like that, and it actually implies weakness," he said. "I don't necessarily fully subscribe to that, what I think that says about us is it is fully reflective of this president's personality and administration, whether you like that or not, I think that's really where this is coming," he said.

As people band together, Hartman wants people to remember one thing.

"I really hope people take away from this protest, no matter which side you're on, whether you support the parade or not, whether you support Donald Trump or not, it is that we have the right to do [protest] this in the United States," he said.

"The President has the right to have a military parade, we have the right to protest if we choose, and the emphasis from all folks, all citizens, all immigrants should be able to keep it peaceful," he said.

Louisiana State Police sent this quote to WBRZ when asked about any possible security measures going into tomorrow.

"The Louisiana State Police continues to work closely with our public safety partners at the local, state, and federal levels to monitor activity and ensure the safety of residents and visitors. We support the right to peaceful assembly while remaining committed to maintaining public safety."